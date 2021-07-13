IndyGo adds new hybrid buses

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo continues to go green.

On Tuesday, IndyGo announced that 24 new hybrid buses have been added to its fleet.

These buses were first announced last year as part of a contract with California bus maker "Gillig" and two Indiana companies, Allison Transmission and Cummins.

IndyGo says the buses will help cut emissions, as well as the company's fuel costs.

The buses are being paid for by a $25 million bond that the Indianapolis City-County Council approved for IndyGo in July of 2020.

