NBA Trade Rumors: These Teams Expected To Have Interest In Ben Simmons

By Adam London
 12 days ago
While the 76ers currently might be low on Ben Simmons, the same reportedly can’t be said for a handful of other teams around the league. The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Tuesday reported Philadelphia has “opened up trade conversations” surrounding Simmons, who largely was woeful over the course of the Sixers’ 2021 playoff run. Another Simmons report Tuesday came from longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, who shed light on what the early market for the star point guard might look like.

The Philadelphia 76ers are listening to offers for Ben Simmons, but they have been clear to teams from the start: They want an All-Star level player back in any trade. Philly is a win-now team and will not take draft picks or role players back; they want players who can fit next to Joel Embiid on a contender.

