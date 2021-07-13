Cancel
Sherman Minton Bridge Repairs Begin

By Breya Jones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZ6eu_0avjwoe100 Ramp improvements along downtown interstates begin this week after more than two months of delays.

The work is in preparation for what officials are calling ‘phase one’ of the Sherman Minton Renewal project.

The project aims to add 30 years of life to the 59-year-old bridge by replacing the deck of the main channel, structural steel and the approaches from both the Kentucky and Indiana sides of the bridge. Other construction includes repairs to the cables and drainage systems.

The beginning of construction has already been pushed back once, with only non-construction work being done on the project so far. Inspections for the project caused traffic delays earlier this year.

The new construction will affect Interstates 265, 65 and 64; more specifically, the interchanges for these roads.

Ramps on these interstates will be closed or reduced to two lanes. Travelers can also anticipate reduced speeds on certain sections of the interstate.

Officials say they expect this part of the project to be completed within two weeks.

Phase one of the project includes the first half of eastbound construction on the lower deck and painting of the bridge trusses.

Officials plan for the renewal project to span across three construction seasons, keeping at least one lane in each direction of travel open for a majority of the time. They project that the bridge will be fully open by 2023.

