A Reader and a Mouse – Moss: Book II Interview With Polyarc Design Director Joshua Stiksma

If you’ll pardon an occasional positive spin to proceedings, while it may take more the form of a slow trickle as opposed to a rampant torrent in the realm of reasonably-budgeted VR games, the benefit is in signifying the platform’s ever-closer realization as a fully-fledged direction for video games. Its more traditional, non-VR equivalent, holds near-unanimous reign in many consumer’s minds (and is likely to do for some time), but it’s nice to find a VR game, from time to time, that is not just enjoyable, but finds a way to utilize such peripherals in an interesting way. Whether it’s mechanically (how motion controls factor in) or spatially to better exemplify the aesthetic presented, it’s nice to know that VR titles don’t simply have to resort to yet another carefully-orchestrated series of first-person shoot-outs. Then again, even that can be well-executed given the right material and accompanying presentation. And sometimes, even just spectating the world — you yourself becoming almost a secondary element to the prime, main focus if you will — can conjure some note-worthy releases. And in 2018, we got exactly that.