Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New COVID-19 cases jump more than 300 statewide

By Randy Griffith rgriffith@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgcJj_0avjvZOD00

The state’s daily report on COVID-19 saw a jump in new cases Tuesday, with 337 new positives across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health data showed.

It’s only the second time since June 16 there were more than 300 new cases. It pushed the state’s rolling seven-day average above 200 for the first time in three weeks. The average is now 217 cases a day.

There were also nine new deaths in Tuesday’s update, which brought Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,214,654 cases and 27,759 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.

There were 25 new cases and no additional deaths across the eight-county region on Wednesday.

Westmoreland County added seven cases, Centre County added six, Cambria County added five, Indiana and Clearfield counties each had three and Somerset County had one new case. Bedford and Blair counties’ totals did not change.

In the 66 counties covered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, vaccine providers have administered 11,346,908 doses and 5,568,591 people are now fully vaccinated. Another 643,601 are partially covered, after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Philadelphia has its own health department overseeing vaccine distribution. It does not update data daily, but on Monday, the city’s report showed 1,751,661 doses administered, 808,284 people fully vaccinated and 181,757 people partially vaccinated.

Comments / 0

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
288
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Department Of Health#Bedford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Severe COVID-19 cases surging in Pa.: update

COVID-19 hospitalizations have turned sharply upward in Pennsylvania, with 347 people hospitalized as of early Friday, according to the state department of health. That’s up from about 260 at the start of the week. The number in intensive rose to 75, a dozen more than Wednesday. The state on Friday...
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana reports 764,448 total cases of COVID-19, 13,537 deaths

The Indiana Department of Health announced 786 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state. A total of 764,448 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 2 additional deaths were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,537 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.
Harrisburg, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

State tally of COVID vaccinations cut by 500,000

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health quietly reduced the number of people believed to have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by about 500,000 over the weekend, while also increasing its total of people fully vaccinated by 64,000. The numbers include people in 66 of Pennsylvania’s 67...
AgriculturePosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Post-holiday COVID-19 surge less severe in state; vaccines come to farmers' market

New COVID-19 cases continue to creep higher across the state, but at a slower pace than the national surge. There were 273 new positives in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, pushing the state’s rolling seven-day average to 229 cases a day. While that’s up about 17% in three weeks, the nation’s average daily cases are up by 28% in same period.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Infections with the Delta variant, responsible for more than half of the new cases of covid-19, increase in the US

The United States is currently the country with the most vaccinated against covid-19 in the world. However, in recent days it has again registered more than 20,000 new positives daily of coronavirus, being the Delta variant the possible responsible for more than half of these infections, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the North American country.
Public HealthThegardenisland.com

1 ‘breakthrough’ virus death reported

LIHU‘E — The state Department of Health reported three COVID-19 deaths Thursday — two on O‘ahu and one on Maui. “I’m really disheartened to have to report today that the woman who died in O‘ahu aged 60 to 69 years of age was fully vaccinated,” said Brooks Baehr, COVID-19 and pandemic response administrative assistant of the DOH, in a Zoom meeting. “Now it’s important to realize that this woman had multiple underlying conditions,” he said of the “breakthrough” death, or death of one who was fully immunized.
Public Healthhoumatimes.com

State health department issues new guidance as COVID-19 cases surge

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has issued new guidance as COVID-19 cases rise in the state, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today. All individuals — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — should mask indoors if 6 feet of distancing can’t be maintained. Businesses review accommodations to reduce transmission among employees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy