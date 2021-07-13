New COVID-19 cases jump more than 300 statewide

The state’s daily report on COVID-19 saw a jump in new cases Tuesday, with 337 new positives across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health data showed.

It’s only the second time since June 16 there were more than 300 new cases. It pushed the state’s rolling seven-day average above 200 for the first time in three weeks. The average is now 217 cases a day.

There were also nine new deaths in Tuesday’s update, which brought Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,214,654 cases and 27,759 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.

There were 25 new cases and no additional deaths across the eight-county region on Wednesday.

Westmoreland County added seven cases, Centre County added six, Cambria County added five, Indiana and Clearfield counties each had three and Somerset County had one new case. Bedford and Blair counties’ totals did not change.

In the 66 counties covered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, vaccine providers have administered 11,346,908 doses and 5,568,591 people are now fully vaccinated. Another 643,601 are partially covered, after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Philadelphia has its own health department overseeing vaccine distribution. It does not update data daily, but on Monday, the city’s report showed 1,751,661 doses administered, 808,284 people fully vaccinated and 181,757 people partially vaccinated.