This past season, Marc Bergevin fetched a couple of players whose best years were behind them, but they still managed to have an impact. There was the Staal trade towards the end of the season, but there was also the Corey Perry signing for the league minimum wage before the year had even started. Most people thought it was a depth signing mainly for the taxi squad, until they got to appreciate what the man could do both on the ice and in the locker room.