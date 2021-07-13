Cancel
Storm Lake, IA

~~~Tuesday's Water Wisdom~~~

stormlake.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm Lake Water Wisdom #10 brought to you this fine Tuesday from the City of Storm Lake involves Protection and Valuing Water. Over the course of the last few weeks, Water Wisdom has covered topics on using water efficiently, the basics of groundwater, rainwater harvesting, drinking water safety, and others. All of these topics share the common theme of protecting, valuing, and using water efficiently. A typical cost for a 20-ounce bottle of drinking water purchased in a convenience store is around $2.00. Twenty ounces of water purchased from a residential tap in Storm Lake using the base rate of the first 1,500 gallons of water at $14.53 would cost .008 of a cent. Unfortunately, this price disparity can lead some to false conclusions such as municipal water from the tap is cheap and easily attained or that the quality of tap water is inferior to that of bottled water. Neither of these conclusions are true. As has been made abundantly clear in the drought period currently being experienced in the area, water is a precious and valuable resource that needs to be protected and managed efficiently. Source water is the surface water from lakes, streams, rivers, or reservoirs or the ground water found in aquifers that is used to supply municipal water systems. In the case of the City of Storm Lake, ground water is used as source water but cities like Des Moines and Davenport use rivers as source water for their drinking water. No matter where the water comes from, source waters must be protected from the pollution which could make the water more expensive to treat or could render the supply unfit for use. Some everyday actions that can be taken include limiting the use of pesticides, proper disposal of medications, and properly disposing of household chemicals. Never dump chemicals in storm sewers as this is generally a direct path to a watershed. For more information on the topic please visit the website below:

www.stormlake.org

Comments / 0

