No. That vintage date is not a typo. This is a current release, and, with its bottle age, it is absolutely in a sweet spot. With the wine coming from the coolest vintage the state has seen and a mixture of Olsen and Boushey vineyards, there's loads of black pepper and earth aromas that lead to sleek, polished fruit and savory flavors. It's a gorgeous example of this vintage, bursting with black pepper. Sean P. Sullivan.