Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Ditch the Boring Plastic With These Pioneer Woman Dish Sets

By Kira DeMund
Posted by 
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you're a kitchen decor enthusiast, then you're probably familiar with the Pioneer Woman collection. Ree Drummond, the creator behind the iconic brand, is known for adding floral design flair to what would otherwise be boring dishware. Not only do you get beautiful kitchen accessories, but Pioneer Woman dishes are also affordable! Pioneer woman's kitchen sets include instant pots, kitchen towels, measuring cups, oven mitts, pot holders, tumblers, nesting bowl sets, and more perfect for every cowgirl kitchen. Today, though, we'll focus on her beautiful dish sets.

www.wideopeneats.com

Comments / 0

Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Plastic#Pioneer Woman#Melamine#Baking Dish#Walmart Com#Salt Shaker Pepper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Amazon
Related
ShoppingAOL Corp

Calling all Ree Drummond fans: Walmart just launched a massive Pioneer Woman sale — starting at $17

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Whether you're a fan of the Pioneer Woman line of cookware, bedding, clothing or just love everything Ree Drummond whips up, you're in luck: Walmart just marked down a ton of of the brand's adorable cooking and serving must-haves. We're talking a gorgeous Dutch oven, plates galore, even the cutest garbage can you've ever laid your eyes on.
ShoppingFood Network

The Best Utensil Sets for Every Kitchen

No kitchen is set without your basic utentils. Whether you're frying a quick egg for breakfast, whipping up a batch of brownies or cooking a complete Thanksgivng meal, these classic utensils, including spatulas, tongs, potato mashers and more, are essential. There are a lot of options, though, and deciding which set is best for you can feel daunting.
LifestyleHuffingtonPost

3 Unitasking Kitchen Tools That Are Actually Worth Buying

For years, I resisted buying a cherry pitter, instead dutifully poking out each pit using an old plastic bottle and a chopstick, tools I already had on hand for other uses. I came of culinary age in the Alton Brown era, learning to cook from the Food Network and outfitting my kitchen to the mental soundtrack of Brown railing against “unitaskers,” devices with only a single purpose.
Interior Designpoint2homes.com

How to Decorate Kitchen Counters: 6 Great Tips

The kitchen is the one room in the house that can be a little trickier to decorate than all the others. This is because it’s a room designed for function and where we spend most of our time cooking, cleaning and getting things done. But no rule says your kitchen can’t be both beautiful and functional. Since the counter is the largest piece of real estate in the kitchen, we’ve got six great tips on how to decorate kitchen counters.
LifestyleFood & Wine

One of Our Favorite Nonstick Cookware Brands Just Relaunched Its Sold-Out Color from Last Fall

When it comes to nonstick pans, ceramic is an excellent option for every cooking style and kitchen cooktop. Caraway's sleek and sturdy ceramic pots and pans have thousands of perfect ratings for good reason—the full set is one of the best non-toxic cookware options on the market. The latest news comes in the form of gold—marigold, to be exact. The wildly popular Caraway hue just relaunched as a full set, and shoppers will want to snap it up fast.
Home & GardenPosted by
SPY

How to Dust, Clean, Polish and Wax the Wood Furniture in Your Home

Wooden furniture makes for beautiful, elegant interior design. Whether it’s a coffee table for placing your brew on each morning, a statement-piece dining room table with enough room for everyone, or a cozy rocking chair — wood furniture is still as popular as ever. Like many things in your home, wood furniture requires extra care and cleaning to keep it looking its best. Dusting, wiping and waxing wood are all great steps to take when routinely cleaning and preventing future wear and tear, but you typically can’t use the same cleaning products you use elsewhere in your home. To help you clean your wood effectively, protect your investment and take care of it, we’ve created a Spy guide for cleaning wood furniture. In this piece we’re going to cover:
Home & Gardenmomtastic.com

The Best Leather Couches

A classic leather couch adds a touch of class to any room and is also one of the most comfortable pieces of furniture you can own. In the office, a leather couch adds just the right touch of formality while still maintaining comfort for your clients and customers. Of course, deciding on the right one for you can be a difficult decision. What size is right? What color works with your decor? How big does the couch need to be? We're here to get rid of the guesswork by sharing our favorite options on the market today. Check out our top picks below.
Food & DrinksPosted by
CNN

We tried the Instagrammable pan that claims to replace 8 kitchen tools

Dubbed “the kitchen magician” by Oprah Winfrey, the alleged cult-favorite, all-in-one nonstick Always Pan, from brand Our Place, has haunted all of my social feeds for most of the year. With its millennial monochrome appeal and promise to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, the Always Pan certainly caught my attention. But after reviewing a dozen pans earlier this year and coming to realize that once you reach a certain quality threshold, no two pans are all that different, I needed to know: Is the Always Pan really worth the hype?
Designers & CollectionsTODAY.com

'The Pioneer Woman' summer fashion Walmart collection launch

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you’ll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity’s own product line [or a brand that they are paid to promote]. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Once Listed Her Families Favorite Meals

When it comes to Ree Drummond‘s family favorites at meal time, that’s something that “changes a lot,” the Pioneer Woman says. Ah, the glories of the internet: a place where fans of big personalities can find the answers to all their pertaining questions if only by looking for it. We love doing just that at Outsider. During a revealing sit-down with Design & Living back in 2017, Ree Drummond gave many matter-o-fact answers fans will love.
Interior DesignPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Liven up Your Laundry Room With These Home Decor Ideas

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Doing dirty laundry isn't the most glamorous chore, so you might as well make up for it in decorating your laundry room. Laundry room decor is one of the simplest ways to liven up your Saturday and Sunday cleaning days.
LifestylePosted by
Wide Open Eats

The 5 Best Grill Covers of 2021 + Why You Need One

Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. While April showers bring May flowers, summer showers bring unexpected downpours to BBQ parties. Rain, as well as snow in the winter months, can cause rust on your favorite grill and ruin your grill's life in the long run. Thankfully there are quite a few popular grill covers consumers can purchase that are both heavy-duty and water-resistant, improving the longevity of your trusty gas or charcoal grill. Here are our picks for the best grill covers currently on the market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy