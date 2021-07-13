Cancel
Halsey’s ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ To Be Accompanied by Chilling IMAX Experience

By Catherine Walthall
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 12 days ago
The unveiling of Halsey’s new album art for her fourth and upcoming record, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, on July 7th left fans stunned with amazement. Not only did Halsey create a foreshadowing masterpiece, but the iconic artist debuted the album cover in the middle of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Yet, Halsey didn’t stop with a MET reveal to announce her forthcoming album, and what followed sent fans’ jaws to the floor.

Today (July 13th), Halsey dropped the trailer for her hour-long IMAX cinematic experience set to the music of her upcoming album. Both the film and the album will share the title If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. This first glimpse at the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power project showcases the depth of Halsey’s provocative and boundary-defying genius in a quick two-minute reel.

The opening frames of the trailer contain a warning of content followed by an ominous declaration. This preface reads, “This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth. The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth…”

The video proceeds to show flashes of Halsey surrounded by the drama of an English or Scottish high court. Transported into a state of Victorian regality, Halsey witnesses the impact of power and wealth when imposed on matters of the human body. A chilling feeling of horror emerges as one watches Halsey walk through each scene of gore and spectacle. The trailer also includes elements of the supernatural which elevates the eerie nature of the film.

Watch below as Halsey embraces a persona so horrifying that you might swear you were watching the life of a new Mary Queen of Scots unfold.

The film was written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley. Tickets will go on sale for the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power film experience on August 3rd.

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

