21 Foundation

Katy’s own, Drew Lasker, has just completed his 16th season playing professional basketball for the Newcastle Eagles of the British Basketball League (BBL). A graduate and former basketball star at Katy High School, Drew is committed to investing in the lives of youth in our community. Since 2007, Lasker’s business, Train Harder21, has developed student athletes in the Katy-Houston area by working with them to improve their basketball skills. For Lasker’s next chapter, he and business partner, […]