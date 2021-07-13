21 Foundation

Cancel
thekatynews.com
 12 days ago

Katy’s own, Drew Lasker, has just completed his 16th season playing professional basketball for the Newcastle Eagles of the British Basketball League (BBL). A graduate and former basketball star at Katy High School, Drew is committed to investing in the lives of youth in our community. Since 2007, Lasker’s business, Train Harder21, has developed student athletes in the Katy-Houston area by working with them to improve their basketball skills. For Lasker’s next chapter, he and business partner, […]

NFLPosted by
247Sports

National Football Foundation Has The Numbers

I’ll admit to being a numbers guy. Show me a group of numbers, particularly regarding college football, and you have my attention. Each year the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame produces numbers on a variety of levels, including high school (number of high schools in the United States with football teams: 15,810), college (colleges and universities playing football at some level: 765), and the National Football League (32 teams).

