Mom is busy taking care of everyone else. On International Self-Care Day (Saturday, July 24), and every day, AHA and SheSpace ask who is taking care of mom?. The American Heart Association, in collaboration with Mental Health America of Greater Houston and sponsored by SheSpace, is working to empower women in the Greater Houston area to take charge of their mental health and well-being. Through a free, five-part webinar series, Empowering Positive Changes: Improving Well Being for You and Your Family, taking place throughout 2021, Houston area moms will be equipped with strategies and resources for self-care and learn tips to create lasting routines to support better health.