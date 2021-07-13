Cancel
Kentucky State

2021 Nike Peach Jam recruiting guide for Kentucky fans

By Zack Geoghegan
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Peach Jam is very restrictive this year on who can attend the event, but there are plenty of Kentucky targets participating that fans will need to keep an eye on. Held down in North Augusta, SC, in what will be its 11th year as part of the EYBL circuit, the Peach Jam is the place to be for the nation’s top high school hoopers. There was no Peach Jam last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back this month and will be played without the general public and minimal media representation. Unfortunately, KSR’s credential requests were denied, so we’ll be covering from afar this year.

