Chef Fest Announces Plans & “Early Bird” Discounts for its Fourth Annual Event

Houston’s Anticipated On-Farm Event Returns With Updated Date & 20% Off “Early Bird” Discounts. Houston’s most talked about agriculturally-focused event, Chef Fest, is thrilled to announce plans for their fourth celebration slated for Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 11am-3pm. Returning to the stunning Harvest Green Village Farm in Richmond, TX, Chef Fest invites nine (9) sensational Houston chefs to showcase their passion and creativity around local produce while simultaneously raising awareness and proceeds for the Houston Food System Collaborative (HFSC). Guests will wash down the day’s bites with craft cocktails, local beer, and Texas wine while also immersing themselves in add-on tasting and family-friendly cooking experiences.