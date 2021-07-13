Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida State caps off 2021 MLB Draft with four Noles selected on final day

By Dominic Tibbetts
wtxl.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State pitchers Jack Anderson, Conor Grady and Tyler Ahearn, and outfielder Elijah Cabell, were all selected Tuesday on the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft. Anderson was taken 465th overall in the 16th round by the Detroit Tigers; Cabell was selected by the Cardinals in the 17th round with the 511th overall pick; and Grady was drafted in the 18th round, 527th overall, by the Baltimore Orioles.

www.wtxl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#North Florida#Mlb Draft#Noles#The Detroit Tigers#The Baltimore Orioles#Southern Miss#The Oxford Regional#The Ncaa Tournament#Era#Seminoles#Acc#Stetson#Catcher Comp Round A#Outfielder Round 8#Rockies Hunter Perdue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
News Break
FSU
Related
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns make first big move of the offseason after NBA Finals run

The 2020/21 campaign was tremendous for the Phoenix Suns, despite falling short in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nevertheless, the future looks bright for this organization. Just days removed from losing Game 6, the Suns have already lost a key figure of their front office:. Most people won’t...
College SportsPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

7 Options For Texas Tech and the Big 12 After the Sooners and Longhorns go to the SEC

News broke earlier this week that the University of Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners were going to leave the Big 12 and head to the SEC. The reality of the situation is that it's much more than it seems and this isn't a fantasy world where you can snap your fingers and create change, but there does seem to be some serious traction to UT and OU at least being disgruntled.
Posted by
LSUCountry

Recap of LSU Baseball Prospects Selected on Day Two of MLB Draft

LSU baseball will be watching closely as a number of players of its current roster and high school recruits are selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. After going the first round without any selections, LSU exploded in day two of the draft with a number of prominent prospects going off the board in rounds two through 10. A number of players have addressed whether or not they will be returning on social media, including recruit Cale Lansville, who has a mid 90s fastball and will be a big addition to the pitching staff.
Alabama Stateradioalabamasports.net

Four Alabama Student-Athletes Selected on Day Two of 2021 MLB Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of four Alabama baseball student-athletes from the 2020-21 roster were selected on day two of the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Those four join one Crimson Tide signee to make up a group of five that have been drafted through the event’s first two days.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The West Virginia News

The reported move of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is leading to a lot of speculation about the rest of the Big 12 Conference. What will happen to the league’s remaining schools if the Sooners and the Longhorns do bolt for the SEC? Will the league choose to remain in tact, perhaps adding other schools? Or will it dismantle, with everyone on their own, hoping to find a new landing spot?
MLBolemisssports.com

Nikhazy, Broadway Selected on Second Day of MLB Draft

DENVER – Doug Nikhazy and Taylor Broadway were one of the top starter-closer duos in college baseball this season, and now they're both headed to the professional ranks. Nikhazy was selected 58th overall in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians. Broadway went in the 6th round to the Chicago White Sox.
MLBtheadvocate.com

First day of MLB Draft passes without an LSU selection

The first round of the Major League Baseball Draft passed Sunday night without an LSU player or signee selected, setting up a pivotal second day for the shaping of the roster next season. The first round of the draft lasted 36 picks, including the competitive balance round A. It didn't...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Two SDSU Aztecs selected in Day 2 of MLB Draft

Coming into the 2021 Draft, Troy Melton was the only ranked Aztec according to MLB Pipeline. He is the #132 ranked prospect and remains undrafted after 282 selections. While we wait to see if Melton is drafted, two of his teammates did hear their name called. Mike Jarvis was selected with the first pick of the sixth round, 163rd overall, by the Pittsburg Pirates. The Pirates had their eye on SDSU’s talent when they selected Wyatt Hendrie in the next round with the 193rd overall pick.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets Select Seven Pitchers On Day 2 Of MLB Draft

After the Mets got a steal in Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker at No. 10 overall, who signed a $6 million signing bonus, they loaded up on more arms in rounds 2-10 on Monday. Starting with right-hander Calvin Ziegler in the second round, the Amazins' proceeded to draft six more pitchers, which put their total at eight hurlers in the first two days.
College SportsTomahawk Nation

Roundtable: Will FSU stay in the ACC? Should it?

The college football world was turned on its head this week, with news that Texas and Oklahoma are seeking membership into the SEC. More than 24 hours after the explosive report from the Houston Chronicle rocked the college football world by breaking the news that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are ready to abandon the Big 12 in favor of a move to the SEC, the forward momentum hasn’t stopped.
Lubbock, TXKLTV

8 Red Raiders selected as MLB Draft begins day 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When you’re a top collegiate program, you have top collegiate players. As day three began of the MLB Draft, eight Red Raiders have been selected. Leading it off Monday was Brooks Wallace Award winner Cal Conley going in the 4th round with the 126th pick by the Atlanta Braves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy