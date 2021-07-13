Florida State caps off 2021 MLB Draft with four Noles selected on final day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State pitchers Jack Anderson, Conor Grady and Tyler Ahearn, and outfielder Elijah Cabell, were all selected Tuesday on the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft. Anderson was taken 465th overall in the 16th round by the Detroit Tigers; Cabell was selected by the Cardinals in the 17th round with the 511th overall pick; and Grady was drafted in the 18th round, 527th overall, by the Baltimore Orioles.www.wtxl.com
