UM's Benjamin Sems, WMU's Blake Dunn lead local selections on Day 3 of MLB Draft
Michigan fifth-year senior shortstop Benjamin Sems was picked in the 15th round, No. 440 overall, Tuesday by the Colorado Rockies on the third and final day of the MLB Draft. Sems was an All-Big Ten second-team player this past spring, starting all 46 games and hitting .314 with 15 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs for the Wolverines. He was named College Baseball Foundation’s National Shortstop of the Week following a series with Ohio State in early April.www.detroitnews.com
