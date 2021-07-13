Fort Bend County Fair Queen Candidates

The quest to be Fort Bend County Fair Queen is in full swing. Nine young ladies are vying to carrying on the tradition and will be the recipient of the Fair Queen Scholarship. The candidates took part in a mandatory meeting and posed for group and individual pictures. “We are always excited to meet our queen candidates as they begin their journeys. It is very rewarding to see our candidates soar in their self-esteem and communication skills. We are proud to be able to carry on the tradition of naming a Fair Queen, but to be able to also help these young ladies get prepared for their futures,” said Jennifer Williams, Fort Bend County Fair Co-Director in Charge of the Queen Scholarship Contest.