Buddy Murphy: I Didn't Feel Comfortable Kissing Aalyah Mysterio

Hello everyone, another Friday is upon us and that means another episode of WWE Smackdown. In the wake of Money in the Bank everyone’s buzzing about the potential for a feud between Seth Rollins and Edge. . . OK jokes aside the big news has obviously been the return of John Cena. Cena made his intentions clear on Monday, and tonight he will get to go face to face with The Tribal Chief, The Head of the Table, the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Tonight we’re also having a rematch between Bianca Belair and Carmella, for no reason. Last week Belair pinned Carmella clean to retain her title, we’re getting a rematch here because I assume whoever is actually going to feud with Belair shows up tonight to interfere. Speaking of debuts, Toni Storm will be here tonight, and Finn Balor returned last week and abused Sami Zayn to potentially set up something between them. Big E won the Money in the Bank ladder match, so I assume his lower level place holder feud will start tonight. If past is prologue he’ll lose a lot of that because the briefcase is seen as some kind of magic prop that means someone is always over and safe. The Usos claimed the tag team titles before Money in the Bank, tonight we’ll see if they’ll keep clashing with the Mysterio clan or if the Street Profits are healed up enough to slot back into the title picture. I’m also fairly sure we’ll get something involving the sad decline of Baron Corbin’s financial situation. Well with all that in mind, let’s get to the action.