Buddy Murphy: I Didn't Feel Comfortable Kissing Aalyah Mysterio

By Robert DeFelice
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buddy Murphy thought it was a joke when he was asked to kiss Aalyah Mysterio on screen. Buddy Murphy had a turbulent end to his WWE career. In some respects, he was featured quite heavily throughout the entirety of 2020 between working alongside Seth Rollins and working against him as the newly adopted member of the Mysterio family because of his love affair with Rey Mysterio’s daughter, Aalyah.

