Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago #ArtTuesday

By Takara
adafruit.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago has a ton of Marvel artifacts on display until October 24th!. Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes celebrates Marvel history with more than 300 artifacts including original comic book pages, sculptures, interactive displays, and costumes and props from Marvel’s blockbuster films. Examine the origins of iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Hulk, and Captain Marvel and see how they have evolved alongside society over the past 80 years, making these characters a pop culture mainstay.

