Outdated law hindering operations at New York barbershops, salons has been repealed

ALBANY, N.Y. – An outdated and rarely enforced ban on operating salons and barbershops on Sundays has been officially repealed. In May of 2020, State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, sponsored a bill to repeal the law in order to help these types of businesses recover from the pandemic by allowing them to open on Sundays. Previously, owners could have been charged with a misdemeanor for cutting hair on the first day of the week.