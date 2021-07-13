Cancel
Albany, NY

Outdated law hindering operations at New York barbershops, salons has been repealed

By WKTV
WKTV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. – An outdated and rarely enforced ban on operating salons and barbershops on Sundays has been officially repealed. In May of 2020, State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, sponsored a bill to repeal the law in order to help these types of businesses recover from the pandemic by allowing them to open on Sundays. Previously, owners could have been charged with a misdemeanor for cutting hair on the first day of the week.

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

