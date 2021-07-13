Cancel
Limited Edition Asus Gundam RTX GPUs Sold in Mining Rigs by Retailer

By Francisco Pires
Tom's Hardware
The market is still reeling from months upon months of the best graphics cards being sold directly to mining operations, not to mention scalpers jumping on most available graphics cards with nothing but easy profit on their minds. Now, adding insult to injury, a Vietnamese retailer has managed to subdue the legendary Asus Gundam as pauper slaves in pre-built mining rigs. Oh, how low the heroes have fallen.

