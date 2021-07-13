Three Rivers League volleyball player, coach of the year and all-league teams

Matt Weinberger /mweinberger@claremont-courier.com/. The Claremont Little League All-Star Team beat the West Covina All-Stars 8-3 in a critical playoff match this evening at College Park. Claremont started off hot with a triple that would bring in two runs in the first inning. Then the drama really came to a head in the third, when Claremont kept walked the bases being loaded. A pitching change did not help and West Covina went on to score three runs. Claremont then answered with a home run Brady Bickham (pictured above) in the bottom of the inning to tie things up 3-3. The fourth inning ended quickly for West Covina, but during Claremont’s at bat, several singles and doubles resulted in another run scored. In the fifth inning however, play went south for West Covina, making one error after the another, giving Claremont four additional runs. With only one inning left, West Covina was out a gas and out of time, resulting in a 8-3 victory for Claremont. With this win, Claremont’s All-Stars now head to the state tournament in Fountain Valley on Sunday, July 25th.