Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Three Rivers League volleyball player, coach of the year and all-league teams

By Mike Swanson
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The short, strange 2020-21 high school sports season is over, so now it’s time to look back at those who starred. Here are the Three Rivers League volleyball player and coach of the year along with all-league teams as selected by coaches in the conference. -- Player of the Year.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
53K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Rivers#Volleyball#Meier#Rivers League#Canby Coach#First Team#Libero Lake Oswego#Rightside Mb#Setter Lake Oswego#Rightside Hitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsnsarrow.com

Four Heights softball players named all-league

Wisconsin Heights’ girls softball team had four players earn all-Capitol South Conference honors. Seniors Sydnee Duhr and Kaya Teela both earned first-team all-conference honors. Seniors Kourtney Mercer and Riley Lynch were both named second-team all-conference. Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please use the...
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

All-North Iowa Cedar League East softball team released

Waterloo Columbus placed three players on the all-North Iowa Cedar League softball first team. Sophomore Pitcher Haile Frost, sophomore outfielder Kamryn Regenold and sophomore utility player Sydney Gardner all were picked to the first team. Gardner blasted 11 home runs and drove in 54 runs during the regular season. Regenold...
Sportsthecheyennepost.com

Volleyball League Registration

Registration is open for Cheyenne's Men's and Women's Fall Volleyball Leagues. The league will have different divisions for skill levels. Games will be at the Eastridge Facility. Early registration closes, Thursday, August 12. Late registration is Friday, August 13, until Thursday, August 26, with a $50 fee. After August 26,...
Baseballvtcng.com

All-league teams named, Redhawks make the grade

The coaches’ Metro Division all-league baseball team had a decidedly Redhawk tint this year. Champlain Valley coach Tim Albertson was named the coach of the year, and Oliver Pudvar earned pitcher of the year honors. Ryan Eaton had the most RBIs (23) and home runs (2) to earn a spot...
Texas StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

The Tri-Lakes Little League softball All-Star team is heading to the Little League regionals in Texas

The 12 and under Tri Lakes Little League softball all-star team has all of the championship pieces, "We all are certain puzzle pieces fitting into one puzzle. It felt very good to know that us as a team had won," says Corinna Arellano, Tri-Lakes All-Star shortstop. Winning the state championship was a thrill of a The post The Tri-Lakes Little League softball All-Star team is heading to the Little League regionals in Texas appeared first on KRDO.
BaseballPosted by
KDHL AM 920

All American Legion League G Teams in Loser’s Bracket

The 3rd District Sub State American Legion Baseball Tournament began this weekend. Four of the five teams from League G are in the Elimination Bracket meaning they lost a game and won a game. Goodhue is the only team from the league to be eliminated after losing their opener to...
Colorado StateGlenwood Springs Post Independent

Three Rivers Little League Junior All-Stars capture state title banners

A week after winning the District 1 tournament title, the Three Rivers Little League junior baseball and softball teams capped off their seasons by winning the Colorado State All Star Championship tournament. The Three Rivers 14-year-old baseball team played close to home this past weekend at El Jebel’s Crawford Field...
Culver City, CAculvercityobserver.com

Culver City places seven girls on the All-League lacrosse team

The girl's lacrosse team also picked up several post season honors when they placed seven Lady Centaurs on the All-Ocean League team. Senior goalie JoJo de la Trinidad was the Defensive Player of the Year after she recorded 131 saves on 224 shots on goal. Senior Valarie Garcia made the...
Claremont, CAclaremont-courier.com

Claremont Little League All-Star team advances to state tournament

Matt Weinberger /mweinberger@claremont-courier.com/. The Claremont Little League All-Star Team beat the West Covina All-Stars 8-3 in a critical playoff match this evening at College Park. Claremont started off hot with a triple that would bring in two runs in the first inning. Then the drama really came to a head in the third, when Claremont kept walked the bases being loaded. A pitching change did not help and West Covina went on to score three runs. Claremont then answered with a home run Brady Bickham (pictured above) in the bottom of the inning to tie things up 3-3. The fourth inning ended quickly for West Covina, but during Claremont’s at bat, several singles and doubles resulted in another run scored. In the fifth inning however, play went south for West Covina, making one error after the another, giving Claremont four additional runs. With only one inning left, West Covina was out a gas and out of time, resulting in a 8-3 victory for Claremont. With this win, Claremont’s All-Stars now head to the state tournament in Fountain Valley on Sunday, July 25th.
BaseballStar-Herald

Pioneers players come up big in Expedition League All-Star Spectacular

CASPER, Wyo. — The Western Nebraska Pioneers delivered plenty of fireworks during the Expedition League All-Star Spectacular. On Monday, Western Nebraska’s JT Waldon took home the home run derby trophy. The Clark Division, led by several current and former Pioneers, rallied to take the 5-3 win over the Lewis Division...
Blair, NEWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Blair Little League teams end year at state

A pair of Blair Little League teams capped their seasons last Saturday and Sunday at the state tournament in Kearney. The Major All-Stars went 1-2, finishing up on Sunday, while the Minors finished 0-2 Saturday. The Blair Majors opened with a 4-2 victory against Grand Island before Saturday's 5-1 loss...

Comments / 0

Community Policy