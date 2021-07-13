Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Medical examiner called to scene of homicide near N. 30th and W. St. Paul Ave.

By TMJ4 Web Staff
A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed on North 30th Street Tuesday morning, and police are now searching for suspects.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that the fatal shooting happened around 9:46 a.m. in the 400 block of North 30th Street.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and that suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

