Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rapides Parish, LA

Deputies searching for inmate who ran from work detail in Rapides Parish

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJP6d_0avjtwQO00

Deputies in Rapides Parish are searching for an inmate that they say ran away from a work detail on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office says the inmate, identified as 21-year-old Shane Randall Johnson, was assigned to a road work crew in the area of Bayou Maria Road in Pineville.

They say Johnson ran away from the detail at around 11:00 am and into a wooded area near the end of Bayou Maria Road.

Johnson is a white male, 5'10" tall, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Johnson was last seen wearing a green RPSO Road Crew Shirt and blue jeans.

According to the sheriff's office, Johnson is currently serving a probation violation on a simple burglary conviction in Grant Parish.

Anyone with information on the location of Shane Randall Johnson is asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700, local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 318-443-7867.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Rapides Parish, LA
Rapides Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Pineville, LA
Pineville, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimestoppers#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KATC News

Caddo Parish Deputy killed in crash on I-49 identified

A Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputy was killed Friday morning by what State Police suspect to be a distracted driver after responding to a crash on I-49 north of Shreveport. The Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as 82-year-old Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker of Keithville. State Police say Thacker was sitting in a parked, fully marked CPSO patrol unit that was positioned in the right lane for traffic control, with its emergency lights on, at the location of a previous two-vehicle crash that caused a lane closure. A second driver was traveling on I-49 northbound and approached the lane closure. The driver failed to observe the marked unit, which was blocking the lane, and struck the rear of the CPSO vehicle, causing both cars to exit the roadway.
Saint Mary Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Attempted escape foiled in St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith says an attempted escape at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center was unsuccessful on Sunday morning, July 25, 2021. Corrections deputies noticed an inmate was not in the area he was assigned to and found him a short time later in the facility, the sheriff says. The inmate did not get outside the facility and at no time was the public in any danger, he says.
Iberia Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Body found on Avery Island Road

Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a body found today. The body was found on Avery Island Road, a spokeswoman confirmed. This is a developing story, and we'll update it as soon as we have more information.
Centerville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Second victim in Centerville fire has died

The second person set on fire last week has died. Last week the State Fire Marshal's Office said that Derwin Hamilton, 49, was booked with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder after he allegedly set his girlfriend and his young nephew on fire. The child died; he has been identified by family as Joshua Hamilton . Today, the woman died, an SFM spokeswoman said.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lake Charles man dies after Saturday crash

A Lake Charles man has died following a Saturday night crash. State Police were called to the intersection of La. 379 and John Stine Road at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. They found that Paul Thomas, 65, was driving a van that crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit a tree. The van then rolled over, troopers say.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Saturday was a violent day in Lafayette

Saturday was a busy day for Lafayette Parish law enforcement, with four shootings that left two people dead. The incidents started just after midnight, when Lafayette Police were called to the 2100 block of N.E. Evangeline Thruway to investigate a report of shots fired.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

CPSO arrests one, searching for two catalytic converter theft suspects

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested one individual and is searching for two more in connection to a recent catalytic converter theft. The parish Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit (VCIU) responded to a reported theft of a local business on July 20. The victim said that 15-20 catalytic converters, worth approximately $8,000, were stolen from his business on Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles during the early morning hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy