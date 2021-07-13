Deputies searching for inmate who ran from work detail in Rapides Parish

Deputies in Rapides Parish are searching for an inmate that they say ran away from a work detail on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office says the inmate, identified as 21-year-old Shane Randall Johnson, was assigned to a road work crew in the area of Bayou Maria Road in Pineville.

They say Johnson ran away from the detail at around 11:00 am and into a wooded area near the end of Bayou Maria Road.

Johnson is a white male, 5'10" tall, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Johnson was last seen wearing a green RPSO Road Crew Shirt and blue jeans.

According to the sheriff's office, Johnson is currently serving a probation violation on a simple burglary conviction in Grant Parish.

Anyone with information on the location of Shane Randall Johnson is asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700, local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers at 318-443-7867.

