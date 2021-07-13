Cancel
NFL

Eight NFL teams reach 85 percent vaccination rate

By Sportsnaut
 12 days ago

Eight NFL teams have exceeded the 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

Monday was the NFL’s deadline for players to get vaccinated to be cleared for full activity and avoid restrictions when training camps open on July 27.

Non-vaccinated players face significant new restrictions upon their return, and the number of players facing those restrictions appears to be high.

Some of the restrictions include daily COVID-19 testing, mask requirements, meeting-size limits and not being able to eat in the team cafeteria.

According to the same report, as of Monday 71 percent of players league-wide have had at least one vaccination shot, up from 65 percent in a June 25 report from ESPN.

NFL releases updated COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated, unvaccinated players

–Field Level Media

