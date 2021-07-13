Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafourche Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TERREBONNE AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 157 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Schriever, or near Thibodaux, moving northwest at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Schriever, Gray, Raceland, Bayou Cane and Chackbay. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Schriever, LA
City
Bayou Cane, LA
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
City
Thibodaux, LA
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Upper Lafourche#Raceland#Chackbay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy