Bend, OR

Disaster relief group hosts wildfire relief barrel drive for donations

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ News Channel 21
 12 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Grandview Fire that started Sunday in Jefferson County has prompted several people to leave their homes in search of a safe place for them and their families to stay.

Chris Parkins is one of the evacuees who is currently staying in his trailer in the Sisters Middle School parking lot with his family, totaling seven people in the camper.

He says fortunately, his trailer is well-equipped with supplies.

“We already had food and pots and pans and all of that kind of stuff pretty much loaded up," Parkins said Tuesday.

For those evacuees who weren’t able to arrive as prepared, TimberUnity, a group organized with the mission to protect workers, families, and rural communities, is working to help residents affected by the Grandview Fire and other wildfires.

TimberUnity's Disaster Relief Committee prepared for fire season by gathering barrels of supplies and distributing them to different resource centers throughout Central Oregon.

The Disaster Relief Team has worked to help wildfire victims across the state, sending 54 barrels to about 30 cities all over Oregon. They also are providing relief to farmers hit by the Klamath Basin water crisis.

Fire Relief Coordinator Tasha Webb says that on the group's Facebook page , several people volunteered to host a barrel so people can drop fire relief items, with the exception of food and water.

Webb says they are requesting items like cellphone chargers, power banks, shampoo, laundry baskets, rubber boots, feminine hygiene products and baby blankets, among other things. One thing in particular she said they don't get enough of is gift cards for the evacuees, to get what they need.

The Central Oregon resource centers are based in the following locations:

La Pine- La Pine Chamber of Commerce (51429 Huntington Rd.), and Little d Technology (16410 3rd St.)

Prineville- Prepper Up Inc. (862 NW 3rd St.), and AIC Insurance Kerry Holloway Agency (932 NW Madras Highway. You can also view the 'Hearts of Prineville' facebook page to view additional locations.

Bend- Bend Mail & More (19550 Amber Meadows Dr #130), Hola(920 NW Bond St.), Hola(680 SW Powerhouse Dr.), and Hola(2670 US Highway 20)

Sunriver- Hola! (17430 Deschutes Rd.)

Camp Sherman- Hola!

Redmond Locations- Hola! (514 NW Greenwood), Westside Local (122 SW Fifth St.)

If you would like to support TimberUnity's efforts, you can sign up to volunteer or send monetary donations to the TimberUnity Association.

