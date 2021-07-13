Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Clark County to host opioid overdose reversal training and resource fair

By Shannon Miller
Fox5 KVVU
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County's chairman is hosting a free resource fair to help those battling addiction, and declaring a day of awareness for opioid addiction. The fair will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at the Clark County Government Center at 500 South Grand Central Parkway. The event is scheduled to being at noon and end at 4 p.m. and is being hosted by Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who is expected to declare the day official Opioid Awareness Day in Clark County.

