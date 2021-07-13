Cancel
Culver, OR

‘Would you want it in your neighborhood?’ Culver RV park plans spur opposition from some

By Carly Keenan
 12 days ago
(Updated: adding video, comments from Culver resident)

Plans for 80-space RV park in Culver have drawn criticism

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Increased traffic, crime and costs are the main concerns for some people in Culver about a proposed 80-space RV park. It would be located on a currently empty lot on First Street, south of Culver City Hall.

As a recent public hearing, community members had the opportunity to voice their opinion, and there was no citizen testimony in favor of the project.

Resident Jerry Shaw says says he's not against an RV park being built, but opposed to the proposed location. He told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday that the site is close to a park and a school, in an area kids frequently walk through.

"It's just the location for me. I'm not opposed to it going in, I'm really not. If the city wants to do that, great. Go for it. Just don't put it in an established neighborhood," Shaw said. "Would you want it in your neighborhood? Would you want it across the street from your house with your kids? Would you want it built next to one of the elementary schools?"

The developer, Robert Shannon, says there will be a park manager who will require credit and background checks for residents -- and they wouldn't allow older RVs. Shannon also says the park would be a part of a beautification program for the city.

"I have no interest in putting something in that people aren't going to like. Obviously, you want people to like the park, so they're going to stay in the park," Shannon told NewsChannel 21. "You've got to make it nice, and you want it to be safe as well, and so I want to put in a nice place -- I have no interest in putting something in that people aren't going to like."

Shannon says the lot is on commercial property, so something will eventually be built, increasing traffic.

Community members have until July 22 to voice their concerns, then the City Planning Commission will make a decision.

The post ‘Would you want it in your neighborhood?’ Culver RV park plans spur opposition from some appeared first on KTVZ .

