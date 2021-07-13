The Book of Henry Ending, Explained

‘A Classic Horror Story’ follows the gruesome tale of four travelers that get stranded in a clearing surrounded by a nameless forest and must then survive the ominous masked murderers that begin to torture and kill them. Contrary to its name and despite following many of the tropes common to the horror genre, the movie takes an interesting twist in the end that features one of the characters in the movie watching the very same movie that they are in. The film’s gruesome climax is a mix of retribution, social commentary, and fourth-wall-breaking antics that could have you wondering just what the filmmakers were trying to get across. Let’s take a closer look at the ending of ‘A Classic Horror Story’ and see if we can untangle it. SPOILERS AHEAD.