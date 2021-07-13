Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Book of Henry Ending, Explained

By Arka Mukhopadhyay
thecinemaholic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome movies are decidedly funny, and some are decidedly sad. Only a few, like ‘The Book of Henry’, oscillate between the two so seamlessly. Director Colin Trevorrow (‘Safety Not Guaranteed’) paints a compelling and profoundly moving picture of an unorthodox family in this 2017 coming-of-age drama movie. Only, this is the coming of age of a single mother, who rises to act on behalf of justice. Susan is a single mother living in a suburban home with her two gifted sons. Her elder son, Henry, is a child prodigy, existential soul, and financial guru, all in one. Although he is only 11, he seems way more mature than his video game freak mother.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Rube Goldberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Book Of Henry#Fatherhood#End Credits#Child Protective Services#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Ending, Explained

Bloody mother-daughter bonding moments, neon-lit alleyways, an all-out evil corporation, a library that is secretly a weapon stash, and a dash of feminism – what else do you need? Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado’s American action thriller ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ has it all. The story follows Samantha, who followed her mother’s footsteps to become a hitman for a covert corporate alliance called The Firm. However, when she gets derailed from her mission to save a little girl, she unknowingly wages war against the powerful people. Turning rogue, Samantha teams up with her old acquaintances to take control of the situation.
Books & Literaturethecinemaholic.com

Is The Book of Henry Based on A True Story?

Directed by Colin Trevorrow of ‘Safety not Guaranteed’ fame, ‘The Book of Henry’ is a quirky and heartfelt tale about a single mother and her two sons, the elder among whom (the titular character) is an 11-year-old boy who is brilliant beyond his age. In an amusing role reversal, the carefree mother is schooled by her prodigious son. Henry sees something from the window, which sets him out on a near-impossible mission to save the girl next door from her despairing predicament.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Physical Episode 6 Recap and Ending Explained

Physical is a dark and menacing comedy series that follows a self-deprecating housewife named Sheila, who moves on from the conventional life in the domestic household and further transforms her life by becoming a celebrity and trainer. In the sixth episode of Physical, the inner-monologue-driven TV Series, which is also...
Entertainmentdistrictchronicles.com

Sphere The Ending Explained! The 1998 Scifi Movie Ending Debunked!

After the crew makes their option to the ocean ground and explores the spacecraft and alien sphere, Harry Adams returns to the ship alone, overcome by curiosity, and enters the large orb. Norman Goodman retrieves him, and shortly after, the crew begins to obtain messages from the sphere from somebody referred to as Jerry. Following this, quite a few unexplained horrors emerge, together with big killer squid and deadly jellyfish, which kill a number of crew members. The crew members start to activate one another as their numbers decline, and accusations are made on everybody. Finally, solely Norman, Harry, and Beth Halperin stay as survivors.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

A Classic Horror Story Ending, Explained

‘A Classic Horror Story’ follows the gruesome tale of four travelers that get stranded in a clearing surrounded by a nameless forest and must then survive the ominous masked murderers that begin to torture and kill them. Contrary to its name and despite following many of the tropes common to the horror genre, the movie takes an interesting twist in the end that features one of the characters in the movie watching the very same movie that they are in. The film’s gruesome climax is a mix of retribution, social commentary, and fourth-wall-breaking antics that could have you wondering just what the filmmakers were trying to get across. Let’s take a closer look at the ending of ‘A Classic Horror Story’ and see if we can untangle it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
MoviesGamespot

Pet Sematary Prequel Movie Casts Jackie Brown Star Pam Grier

The Pet Sematary prequel has added Pam Grier to its cast. As reported by Variety, the Jackie Brown star will co-star in the follow-up to the 2019 Stephen King adaptation. No details about Grier's character have been revealed yet. Grier was Golden Globe Award-nominated for her lead role in Quentin Tarantino's 1997 crime thriller Jackie Brown and was one the main stars of the acclaimed 2000s TV drama The L Word. She was also one of the biggest stars of the '70s Blaxploitation craze, appearing in iconic movies such as Coffy, Foxy Brown, and Friday Foster.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Anchored”: explained ending of the Netflix movie

After feeling humiliated in a meeting with their “friends” from the university, Blas Solano (Ricardo Polanco) and Polo Ríos (Aldo Escalante) use some recreational drugs that inspire them to create an application in which users can “sign petitions, while they play and gain followers ”. Quickly start receiving massive funding...
Moviesdorksideoftheforce.com

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace ending explained

When Star Wars returned to the big screen in 1999 after a 16-year absence, it answered many questions and raised even more. But what did the events of The Phantom Menace mean for the story of the saga as a whole?. Episode I was the fourth released film in the...
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Ending, Explained

Directed by the trio of Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz-Velasco, and Andrew Schmidt, ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’ unfolds an exciting and uplifting fantasy world before the viewers’ eyes. The animated fantasy saga provides a fitting conclusion to Guillermo Del Toro‘s original tripartite ‘Tales of Arcadia’ series. Beginning a year after the events of ‘Wizards: Tales of Arcadia,’ the story follows Jim Lake Jr. and his motley team as they embark upon yet another journey to save Arcadia.
Movies1428elm.com

The Empty Man explained: What happened to James in the end?

Cosmic horror, surrealism, Japanese horror, police procedural, and a missing girl, The Empty Man has many classic horror components to dissect. Still, one thing it’s not is Slenderman/The Bye-Bye Man mash-up the trailer initially touted (thank goodness). Instead, The Empty Man, which is based on a Boom! Studios graphic novel was a big swing for 20th Century Fox, an ambitious, experimental horror film with Lovecraftian elements made on a sizable budget that takes incredible risks, some that pay off more than others.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Midnight in the Switchgrass Ending, Explained

‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ is a slow-burn action thriller that delves into the murky world of truckstop murders and serial killers. A renegade FBI agent and a dedicated cop team up to find the sinister perpetrator of a string of murders and realize soon enough that out in the switchgrass, things are not as simple as they seem. The narrative darts back and forth, giving us glimpses of the serial killer’s appalling crimes while the two law officials try to find him amidst a dark milieu of truckstop motels, beer, and country-rock music. The ending is fitting but not completely tied up. Let’s dig a little deeper into the climax of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Feels Like Ishq: Interview Recap and Ending, Explained

Netflix’s Indian anthology series ‘Feels Like Ishq’ (“Ishq” translates to love) brings together 6 standalone stories of modern-day love and its intricacies. Episode 5, titled ‘Interview,’ follows Shahana and Rajeev, who find themselves applying for the same job at a large electronics store. Amidst the cold glow of giant televisions and discount signs, a surprisingly intricate dynamic between the two emerges. The heartwarming ending mixes in just the right amount of mystery to keep one ruminating about the story much after the credits have rolled. If you find yourself trying to untangle the finer points of ‘Feels Like Ishq’ episode 5, we’re here with the answers. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Megan Fox Fires Back At People Criticizing Her & MGK's Age Gap

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Megan Fox Celebrates Her Bisexuality During Pride Month

Letting her bi flag fly! Megan Fox took to social media to proudly celebrate her bisexuality. “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” Fox, 35, captioned a photo of herself with rainbow-themed nails via Instagram on Sunday, June 28. The Jennifer’s Body actress confirmed that she identified with...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Independence Day’ Team Reveals Studio Reaction to Will Smith: ‘Cast Black Guy, Kill Foreign Box Office’

“Independence Day” director Roland Emmerich and producer-writer Dean Devlin celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary this week by participating in The Hollywood Reporter’s oral history of the alien invasion blockbuster. While discussing the film’s casting, the duo recalled studio executives at 20th Century Fox refusing their pitch to cast Will Smith in the lead role due to the racist Hollywood ideology that audiences in foreign markets don’t show up to movies led by Black actors. Once Emmerich and Devlin locked in Jeff Goldblum, they were adamant Will Smith be his co-star.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy