Illinois has Three of USA’s Best Creations. Can You Name Them?

By Sam
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 12 days ago
We have Chicago Style Hot Dogs, the Cubs and White Sox, but can you name the three best creations in the state?. Illinois has the Willis Tower (the third tallest building in America), and the fifth most populous state in the country, but it's also home to one of the yummiest creations of all time. The Twinkie. Described as a "golden sponge cake with a creamy filling," the dessert was created in Schiller Park, Illinois, in 1930, by James Alexander Dewar, according to wikipedia.com. The name however comes from a billboard that a gentleman names Ritchy Koph who saw an advertisement on a billboard for "Twinkle Toe Shoes." There’s nothing better than a fried twinkie at a local fair, look for one when you head out to a fair this summer.

