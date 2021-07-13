Cancel
Politics

Ukraine’s interior minister since 2014 submits resignation

By AP News
 12 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s interior minister announced Tuesday that he had submitted his resignation but didn’t give any reasons for his decision. “I express gratitude to the team of the Interior Ministry for the years of joint work. Thanks to every officer, private, and employee,” read a concise statement from Arsen Avakov posted on the ministry’s website and accompanied by a scanned copy of Avakov’s resignation letter.

Worldtrust.org

Armenia's acting defence minister resigns - Ifax

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Armenia's acting Defence Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan has tendered his resignation, the Interfax news agency cited his ministry as saying on Tuesday. Harutyunyan was appointed defence minister last November after six weeks of fighting in which the Azeri army drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes...
Environmentkfgo.com

German interior minister rejects criticism over lack of flood warnings

STEINBACHTAL DAM, Germany (Reuters) – German interior minister Horst Seehofer rejected criticism the government had failed to warn people of last week’s floods, as the death toll from the country’s worst natural disaster in almost six decades rose above 160 people in Germany alone. Flooding has devastated parts of Western...
Public SafetyStamford Advocate

Albania ex-vice interior minister arrested for abuse of post

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A former Albanian deputy interior minister has been arrested on corruption accusations, authorities said Tuesday. A statement from the Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime said Rovena Voda, deputy interior minister from 2017 until 2020, was put under house arrest over allegations she was bribed to favor a person seeking a position as a public official.
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...
Militarynationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Is Prepared to Counter Russia's Plan to Destroy It

Here's What You Need To Know: Moscow has made increasing use of allied irregular forces and private mercenary companies to lead operations in Ukraine and Syria, bolstered by Russian advisors, military equipment and training. This approach has been inspired in part by Western engagement with allied proxies in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to Libya and Afghanistan.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The GOP's grave mistake

As Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), falls back on talking points that suggest Americans are fed up with Democratic policies, I'm left wondering what alternate reality she's living in and what polls she's looking at. The Biden administration is currently polling favorably among most Americans — and higher than Donald Trump ever did in his four years in office (his highest Gallup approval rating never exceeded 49%).
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

In February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab Army, as well as upgraded T-62Ms and T-72s. The Syrian military could desperately use this armored infusion, as it had lost over two thousand armored vehicles in the preceding years—especially after Syrian rebels began receiving American TOW-2A missiles in 2014.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the controversial former White House physician, said on Thursday that he believed President Biden would resign because of his limited cognitive abilities. During an episode of Fox’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity criticized responses Biden gave during a CNN town hall the day before, calling some “completely...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

SEALs have a new target: Congress

Washington’s greatest hope for political bipartisanship and action may be in the hands of the nation’s most lethal outfit — U.S. Navy SEALs. In a show of political force never before seen, five retired SEALs are running for House seats in 2022, hoping to join Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who is expected to win a third term.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

FBI reveals new information on Brett Kavanaugh investigation

The FBI revealed new information on its sexual misconduct investigation into Justice Brett Kavanaugh before his confirmation to the Supreme Court. In a letter sent to two Democratic senators, the agency said it received more than 4,500 tips on the then-judge in 2018, but only the "relevant" ones were sent to the Trump White House, and it's not clear what happened after that. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct. Jan Wolfe, legal affairs correspondent for Reuters, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Casey MichelTom Barrack suggests Trump's White House was even more vulnerable than we thought

On early Tuesday morning, federal authorities dropped a bombshell: According to prosecutors, an American close to the president was also working for a foreign dictatorship and had been trying to influence policy. The indictment, filed in the Eastern District of New York, alleged an unregistered foreign agent named Thomas Barrack spent years liaising with the United Arab Emirates and then subtly attempting to maneuver former President Donald Trump toward UAE goals.

