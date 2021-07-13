GA Tax Implications: Summer 2021
Attention GAs: Tax implications on graduate assistantships. The Office of Graduate Studies and the Office of Financial Aid is now sending a listing of the tuition benefits paid each semester on your behalf to the Payroll/Business Office. For some assistantships the amount will be added to the taxable income on your July 30th paycheck and will increase your tax liability and possibly your federal income tax deduction. This amount does not increase your net pay.blogs.tntech.edu
