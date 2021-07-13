GA Tax Implications: Summer 2021

The initial stimulus checks were based on information from 2019, which did not accurately reflect many family situations. The Internal Revenue Service has had a busy month. After sending out the first of six monthly Child Tax Credit checks to more than 36 million American households last week, the agency distributed an additional 2.2 million payments of $1,400 apiece from the stimulus legislation approved in the March 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The tax collection agency has now sent out more than 170 million payments, around 9 million of which were sent in the first three weeks of July. Roughly $400 billion of the $450 billion set aside for stimulus checks has been distributed to date.