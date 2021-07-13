Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cookeville, TN

GA Tax Implications: Summer 2021

tntech.edu
 12 days ago

Attention GAs: Tax implications on graduate assistantships. The Office of Graduate Studies and the Office of Financial Aid is now sending a listing of the tuition benefits paid each semester on your behalf to the Payroll/Business Office. For some assistantships the amount will be added to the taxable income on your July 30th paycheck and will increase your tax liability and possibly your federal income tax deduction. This amount does not increase your net pay.

blogs.tntech.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Education
Cookeville, TN
Business
City
Cookeville, TN
Cookeville, TN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Tax Deductions#Federal Income Tax#The Payroll Office#University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
IRS
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Income TaxCNBC

These summer activities can impact next year's tax situation

If you're among those who rent out space to vacationers, be sure you know the threshold for tax-reporting requirements. With wedding season in high gear, newlyweds may want to evaluate how their nuptials affect their tax situation. Parents whose kids attend day camp may be able to count the cost...
Income TaxWTGS

SCDOR provides summer tax tips for residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — With seasonal work underway for teens and adults alike, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is offering tax tips for summer gigs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of teens looking for jobs across the nation jumps by one million in the summer months.
Little Rock, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

Back to School: Advance child tax credits available this summer

LITTLE ROCK — Eligible parents may see Advance Child Tax Credit payments in their accounts as early as this summer, said Laura Hendrix, associate professor and extension personal finance expert for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The timing is particularly helpful for several reasons, she said. The...
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

IRS urges tax pros to beef up security this summer

The Internal Revenue Service has launched a campaign this summer to persuade tax professionals to improve their cybersecurity amid an escalating series of ransomware attacks around the world. The IRS is partnering with state tax authorities and the tax industry in its Security Summit group as part of the summer...
CollegesTimes Union

Need last-minute funds for college? These 6 tips can help

(BPT) - College costs can add up quickly. Not only are you and your child paying for tuition and fees, but you also have to factor in room and board, textbooks, extracurricular activities, the child’s personal expenses and more. For nearly three in four families (72%), the cost of college is more than they anticipated, according to a recent College Ave Student Loans survey. Costs families found surprisingly high included college tuition and fees (72%), room and board/rent and food (68%), school and activity fees (45%) and books and supplies (44%).
Economythecpadesk.com

Is Your Not-for-Profit Considering HR Outsourcing?

The global market for human resources outsourcing was approximately $32.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to rise to $45.8 billion by 2027, according to market research company Reportlinker. Should your not-for-profit join the many organizations that have already determined that HR outsourcing makes financial and operational sense?. Here’s what...
Personal FinanceGrand Rapids Business Journal

Adviser: approach family loans with care

Mixing family and money can be complicated, which is why a Greenleaf Trust expert recommends all factors should be weighed and everything should be documented thoroughly in the case of family loans. Regina Jaegar, vice president and senior trust relationship officer at Greenleaf Trust and a certified trust and fiduciary...
Personal FinanceJacksonville Journal Courier

Refunds on way for some taxpayers

About 350,000 taxpayers will be seeing an automatic refund from the Illinois Department of Revenue after a new federal unemployment tax exemption went into effect. Another 3,300 taxpayers who filed paper returns prior to the implementation of the exclusion will need to file an amended return.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
Businessnationalinterest.org

On Social Security? A Key Change Could Be Coming to How Benefits Are Calculated

One member of Congress has proposed legislation to change how such benefits are calculated. A lot of people are concerned about rising inflation in the present economy, but one group that seems likely to benefit from inflation is Social Security beneficiaries. That’s because of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) built into...
Income TaxPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Another 2.2 million stimulus checks on the way: Did you qualify?

The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that it has disbursed over 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans across the country. The latest round of stimulus checks, which covers the last six weeks, brings the total number of payments distributed under the American Rescue Plan to more than 171 million, which equals a value of over $400 billion.
Income Taxnationalinterest.org

Check Your Bank Account: IRS Sends Out 2.2 Million More Stimulus Payments

The initial stimulus checks were based on information from 2019, which did not accurately reflect many family situations. The Internal Revenue Service has had a busy month. After sending out the first of six monthly Child Tax Credit checks to more than 36 million American households last week, the agency distributed an additional 2.2 million payments of $1,400 apiece from the stimulus legislation approved in the March 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The tax collection agency has now sent out more than 170 million payments, around 9 million of which were sent in the first three weeks of July. Roughly $400 billion of the $450 billion set aside for stimulus checks has been distributed to date.
Income Taxbridgeportnews.net

Four Ways to Boost Your Tax Refund Next Year

It’s not always that you get a windfall. It is rare unless you win the lottery or you receive an inheritance from a distant relative. Every year, you get a small windfall from your taxes, though. Does that constitute a windfall? It depends on how much you’re getting. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said that in 2017, they issued $111.9 million in refunds. That’s an average of $2,895 per taxpayer. Now, you may think that “how come I’ve only gotten $800?” Remember, this is not a hard-and-fast rule. There’s a reason why other people get more from their tax refunds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy