Audit finds folds behind New Hampshire election miscount

An investigation by the Associated Press has found that out of 3 million ballots cast in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election, only 182 cases of potential voter fraud have been discovered. Meanwhile, in Washington, rising inflation and COVID misinformation are taking center stage on the Biden Administration's agenda. 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson is moderating this Sunday's Face The Nation. He joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss these topics and what to look forward to on Face the Nation.