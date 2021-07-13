Cancel
Arkansas State

Harding University launches new dietetics program, first of its kind in Arkansas

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harding University College of Sciences has launched a Master of Science in applied dietetics practice to commence on August 23. This program is the first of its kind in Arkansas and is one of the few programs in the country that is competency-based and allows students to complete their courses and required supervised learning experiences wherever they are located. Students will be able to apply their knowledge and skills directly within their communities in a variety of professional work settings.

