Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.