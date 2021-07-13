Balloon Museum Re-starts Free Sunday Mornings and Free First Fridays
The Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum is excited to reinstate our free Sunday morning hours. Visit the museum on Sunday mornings between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for free and explore our permanent exhibitions, be enchanted by Robert Ellis' northern NM paintings, or test your luck as a balloon pilot in the newly opened youth exhibition, Elevation Station!
The Museum has also returned to hosting free first Fridays, all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments / 0