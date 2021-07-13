Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Balloon Museum Re-starts Free Sunday Mornings and Free First Fridays

Posted by 
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Albuquerque, New Mexico
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143Fno_0avjrwLy00

The Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum is excited to reinstate our free Sunday morning hours. Visit the museum on Sunday mornings between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for free and explore our permanent exhibitions, be enchanted by Robert Ellis' northern NM paintings, or test your luck as a balloon pilot in the newly opened youth exhibition, Elevation Station!

The Museum has also returned to hosting free first Fridays, all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico

594
Followers
373
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque , with a population of 1,171,991 as of 2016. The CSA constitutes the southernmost point of the Southern Rocky Mountain Front megalopolis, including other major Rocky Mountain region cities such as Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver, Colorado, with a population of 5,467,633 according to the 2010 United States Census.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abruzzo#Free First Fridays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy