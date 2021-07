Set your alarms. Fire up the coffee maker. Prepare to debate the title of a tournament on social media. Oh yeah, it’s British Open Open Championship week, folks. For the casual golf viewer, The Open is arguably the best golf viewing experience of the year, and the same could be said for the hardcore bettor. None of us are ashamed to admit we’ll be up at 3 a.m., living and dying with every shot at a time of day no one should be living and dying with any sporting event.