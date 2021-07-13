Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Rats prefer to help their own kind; humans may be similarly wired

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade after scientists discovered that lab rats will rescue a fellow rat in distress, but not a rat they consider an outsider, new research from the University of California, Berkeley, pinpoints the brain regions that drive rats to prioritize their nearest and dearest in times of crisis. It also suggests humans may share the same neural bias.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Deisseroth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helping Behavior#Uc Berkeley#Wired#Brain Regions#Rats#Elife#Uc Berkeley#Tel Aviv University#The University Of Toronto#Stanford University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
TravelNew York Post

Human brains are capable of ‘mental time travel,’ study says

The passage of time is all in your mind. Human brains independently measure episodic movement — that’s a trippy finding reported by French and Dutch researchers in a new study published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience. Our brains possess “an internal or inherent flow of time, that was not...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Just One Dose of Magic Mushroom Compound Regrows Lost Brain Connections in Mice

Psilocybin, the active psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, has some curious effects on the human brain. There's the obvious, of course - hallucinations - but of increasing interest to scientists is its potential effectiveness as an antidepressant. A recent trial showed that psilocybin was just as effective at managing depression as the most commonly prescribed type of antidepressant drug, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). There have been hints that psychedelics can induce neural adaptations, yet what psilocybin actually does to the brain and how long the effects last isn't exactly clear. Researchers have now investigated this in mice, and found that the...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
EnvironmentInverse

A vital aspect of human evolution may be due to climate change

I’m going to shock no one by stating this: Climate change is manifesting itself on our planet in historically unprecedented ways. In some parts of the U.S., temperature and rainfall records are being broken on a day-by-day basis. A gigantic maelstrom of fossil fuels is literally on fire in the middle of the ocean. In truth, the climate drives much more than these environmental crises — it changes and shapes our species’ evolutionary path, too.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Empathy Study Shows Rats Prefer Helping Their Friends Over Strangers

Rescuing a member of their own social group, but not a stranger, triggers motivational and social reward centres in rats' brains, suggests a report published today in eLife. The study provides the first description of similar brain activity in both rats and humans underlying this socially biased behaviour. The findings add to our understanding of social biases and could help with developing ways to promote cooperation outside of an individual's social group.
ScienceThe Guardian

Death disruptor: how an Australian funnel-web spider may help human hearts

A protein in the venom of a deadly Australian funnel-web spider may be able to reduce cardiac damage from heart attacks and extend the life of donor hearts used in transplants, according to new research. Venom from the Fraser Island funnel-web, named for the south-east Queensland island where it is...
Scienceearth.com

Rat brains are wired to help their loved ones in times of crisis

Scientists have long known that a rat will try to help another rat in distress, but only if it belongs to the same ingroup. Now researchers at UC Berkeley have identified the brain regions that are active when rats experience empathy and when they decide whether to help or not.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

“Feel Good” Brain Chemical Dopamine Can Be Willfully Controlled

Neuroscientists show that mice can learn to manipulate random dopamine impulses for reward. From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain’s “feel good” chemical related to reward and pleasure.
CancerEurekAlert

Thinking without a brain

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. If you didn't have a brain, could you still figure out where you were and navigate your surroundings? Thanks to new research on slime molds, the answer may be "yes." Scientists from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University and the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University have discovered that a brainless slime mold called Physarum polycephalum uses its body to sense mechanical cues in its surrounding environment, and performs computations similar to what we call "thinking" to decide in which direction to grow based on that information. Unlike previous studies with Physarum, these results were obtained without giving the organism any food or chemical signals to influence its behavior. The study is published in Advanced Materials.
WildlifeEurekAlert

High-ranking hyena mothers pass their social networks to their cubs

Hyenas are a highly social species, living in groups that can number more than 100. But within their clans, there is order: A specific matrilineal hierarchy governs societies in this species where females are dominant to males. While researchers have intensively studied the social structure of hyenas and other animals,...
Mental Healththedailytexan.com

Students may utilize self-diagnosis to help understand, cope with own behaviors

CW: Mentions of topics surrounding depression, anxiety. Throughout middle and high school, Eddith Figueroa struggled with depression and anxiety, but with limited resources, she couldn’t get a formal mental health diagnosis. She ended up diagnosing herself to receive the accommodations she knew she needed in school. “Back then, there wasn’t...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Mammalian-like hippocampal activity in a food-caching songbird

American Association for the Advancement of Science. Tufted titmice - tiny songbirds with exceptional memories - process spatial memory using mammalian-like neural mechanisms, researchers report. Food-caching birds like the tufted titmouse are extreme memory specialists and can remember the precise locations of thousands of hidden food stores in the environment. Because of this, they are often regarded as a textbook model of spatial memory and an iconic example of higher cognition in animals. Although spatial memory is observed widely among vertebrates, the hippocampus-like brain regions responsible for it are anatomically distinct between vertebrate clades. As a result, it's been widely assumed that non-mammals use fundamentally different neural mechanisms for memory. Using electrophysical recordings from freely behaving birds, Hannah Payne and colleagues analyzed neuronal activity in the hippocampus homolog of the tufted titmouse and zebra finch - bird species that do, and do not display food-caching behavior, respectively. Payne et al. found mammalian-like neural activity in the titmouse hippocampus, including sharp-wave ripples and anatomically organized place cells. However, compared to titmice, spatial activity was weaker and less abundant in the non-food-caching zebra finches. The findings suggest that neural mechanisms underlying spatial memory are similar between birds and mammals and conserved across widely divergent hippocampal brain circuits.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Common cold virus may predate modern humans, ancient DNA hints

Inside a pair of 31,000-year-old baby teeth, scientists discovered DNA remnants from several viruses and used that genetic material to reconstruct the pathogens' evolutionary history. Their analysis suggests that human adenovirus C (HAdV-C), a species of virus that typically causes mild, cold-like illnesses in children, may have originated more than...
Scienceupenn.edu

Decoding how the brain accurately depicts ever-changing visual landscapes

New research from the University of Pennsylvania, the Scuola Internazionale Superiore de Studi Avanzati (SISSA), and KU Leuven details the time scales of visual information processing across different regions of the brain. Using state-of-the-art experimental and analytical techniques, the researchers found that deeper regions of the brain encode visual information slowly and persistently, which provides a mechanism for explaining how the brain accurately identifies fast-moving objects and images. The findings were published in Nature Communications.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Virus treatment restores youthful memory in old mice and humans may be next

Everyone experiences some memory loss as they get older; it’s a natural consequence of aging. However, many studies have shown that it’s possible to limit this memory loss through things like lifestyle and diet modification. A new study from the University of Cambridge is different. Rather than focusing on lifestyle modifications, the researchers targeted age-related memory loss issues at the genetic level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy