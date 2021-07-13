Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

"I didn't realise architecture was so dangerous" says commenter

By Karen Anderson
Dezeen
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week's comments update, readers are discussing footage of police storming an arts building and arresting the organisers of the annual Antepavilion architecture charity competition. It is thought that police believed the canalside Hoxton Docks art building in east London was being used by environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion...

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fran Lebowitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Billionaires#Extinction Rebellion#Cctv#American#Tweezer#Lndcntmpry#Bermondsey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Arts
Place
Dubai
Related
Visual ArtDezeen

IE University Spain presents 10 architecture and design projects

Biomaterials made from microalgae and a project that proposes using communal composts bins to produce biogas are included in our latest school show by students at the IE University Spain. Also featured is a board game designed to help players understand the stock market and a project exploring traditional fishing...
DesignArchDaily

Worldbuilding: Architecture from Comics

Today, worldbuilding is an important part of creative thinking in a wide array of activites. From successful film franchises, to video games, and to comics, worldbuilding is what draws in audiences and allows multi-part productions to cohere around a shared setting. Of course, architecture factors into this too, it is the creative and technical discipline concerned with building the world, after all. This video breaks down how worldbuilding applies to architecture and focuses on comics as a case study to explore the opportunities in its consideration. Lastly, the video includes an interview with the designer of the exhibition ‘Chicago Comics’ currently on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Thomas Kelley discusses how worldbuilding factored into the relationship between architecture and comics in the design of the show with regards to scale, entry sequences, and color.
WorldComplex

Influencer Reportedly Dies After Slipping While Taking Selfie at Hong Kong Waterfall

A Hong Kong Instagram influencer died after slipping while taking a selfie at a waterfall. Sofia Cheung and three friends visited Ha Pak Lai park on Saturday and took photos at a waterfall’s edge, specifically at Pineapple Mountain, the New York Post reports. That’s when the 32-year-old stumbled over the edge and into a 16-foot pool. Her friends quickly contacted emergency services, but Cheung was pronounced dead at the hospital.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, is left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Woman who jumped with dog from NYC high-rise identified

The woman who jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise with her dog in hand has been identified as Linda Holston, a recent transplant to the Big Apple. Holston, 60, moved to Manhattan in 2017 from New Mexico, where she acted in community theater. In New York, she studied acting at the William Esper Studio, completing the program in 2019, according to an online profile on Backstage.com.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....

Comments / 0

Community Policy