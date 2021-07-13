‘Legally Blonde’ turns 20: Cheers to Elle Woods, the true girl’s girl
On July 13, the iconic Reese Witherspoon comedy “Legally Blonde” celebrates its 20th anniversary. Its age may be a surprise given its legacy, which constantly simmers on the back burner, occasionally flaring when high-profile fans, such as Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, pay it homage. “Legally Blonde” follows Elle Woods (Witherspoon), a bubbly sorority president who ventures to Harvard Law School on a mission to reclaim her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis). At Harvard, however, Elle discovers her own aptitude and excitement for the study of law; she lands a coveted internship with the respected Professor Callahan (Victor Garber) in which she must defend fellow sorority alumna, Brooke Taylor-Windham (Ali Larter), in a murder trial.www.dailycal.org
