‘Legally Blonde’ turns 20: Cheers to Elle Woods, the true girl’s girl

By Maya Thompson
Daily Californian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 13, the iconic Reese Witherspoon comedy “Legally Blonde” celebrates its 20th anniversary. Its age may be a surprise given its legacy, which constantly simmers on the back burner, occasionally flaring when high-profile fans, such as Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, pay it homage. “Legally Blonde” follows Elle Woods (Witherspoon), a bubbly sorority president who ventures to Harvard Law School on a mission to reclaim her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis). At Harvard, however, Elle discovers her own aptitude and excitement for the study of law; she lands a coveted internship with the respected Professor Callahan (Victor Garber) in which she must defend fellow sorority alumna, Brooke Taylor-Windham (Ali Larter), in a murder trial.

