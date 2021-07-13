Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

ASCO, COA Release Updated Standards for Oncology Medical Home

By Mary Caffrey
ajmc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new standards come as community oncology practices await word on the future of the oncology care model, which will expire in 2022. The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) today released updated standards for the Oncology Medical Home (OMH), putting renewed emphasis on the importance of palliative care and ASCO’s Quality Oncology Practice Initiative, which seek promote safety and best practices in the administration of chemotherapy.

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coa#Asco#Medical Oncology#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Research#Coa#Groups#Jco Oncology Practice#Fasco#Omh#Cms Oncology Care Model#Md#Qopi#Multistakeholder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Cancer
Related
Health Servicespharmacytimes.com

Integrated Health-System Specialty Pharmacy Care Model Associated With Lower Oncology Medical Expenses

Research presented at the 2021 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Specialty Pharmacy Conference suggests overall medical expenses for oncology patients were significantly improved by using an integrated health-system specialty pharmacy (HSSP) care model. This model was associated with a $911 mean per member per month (PMPM, P<.05) decrease in total medical expense. According to the investigators, this is due to reduced hospital outpatient visits, free standing physician office visits, and emergency department (ED) visits.
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Managing patients from home: Is it now a standard of care in Europe?

During the COVID-19 pandemic managing patients from home went from being a luxury to a necessity. Healthcare services worldwide looked for efficient and safe solutions for remote patient monitoring. In a webinar for the World Hospital at Home Community, Giovanni Sbrana, deputy director of the Arezzo emergency medical service (EMS)...
Cancertargetedonc.com

ASCO Unveils New OMH Guidelines

The American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Community Oncology Alliance released new Oncology Medical Home standards that are designed to help guide care providers as they treat patients. The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) released new Oncology Medical Home (OMH) standards that...
Hartford, CTprimepublishers.com

Hartford Healthcare Adds New Director to Medical Oncology Center

TORRINGTON — The Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute has announced the addition of Dr. Madhavi Gorusu, M.D., MBA, who will serve as the new director and one of the team providers based at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital’s new Medical Oncology and Infusion Center in Torrington. Dr. Gorusu’s areas of expertise include general...
HealthDOT med

ECRI partners with Nuvolo on medical device standardization

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA—ECRI, an independent, nonprofit organization that provides technology solutions and evidence-based guidance to healthcare decision-makers worldwide, announces a collaborative partnership with Nuvolo, the global leader in modern cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions. The partnership integrates ECRI’s medical device data standardization with Nuvolo Connected Workplace for Healthcare. The automated process...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Aluda Pharmaceuticals announces peer-reviewed publication on ALD-R491, an Exosome Release Inhibitor and novel oncology mechanism

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluda Pharmaceuticals, a private company, announced the publication of an article in a peer reviewed journal describing a novel mechanism of Exosome Release Inhibition (ExoRI) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Over the past decade, tumor exosomes have been studied extensively in academia for their roles carrying signals that make tumors invasive, create a tumor microenvironment (TME) that enables evasion from immune detection, and promote metastases. Tumor cells upregulate their release of exosomes to promote these roles throughout all stages of cancer, across many types of cancers, transporting multiple pro-cancer signals, many of which are existing drug targets. Inhibition represents a way to block many signals at once, even as they change over time. Research has shown that PD-L/PD-L1, the important immune checkpoint targets, avoid detection by their transport in exosomes, so exosome inhibitors may also address the large rate of non-response for that class of agents.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Treatment, Management Guidelines for 6 Forms of Vasculitis Released

Treatment options for patients with these rare diseases have expanded in recent years, but rheumatologists may have limited experience with systemic vasculitis. Three new guidelines have been released for the treatment and management of systemic vasculitis, a group of about 20 rare diseases involving the inflammation of blood vessels and other presentations.
CancerMedscape News

ASCO 2021: Best Lung Cancer Immunotherapy Data

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with the second of three discussions about presentations on lung cancer from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting. I've divided the discussions into three areas: Part 1 was on improvements in treatment of locally advanced disease; immunotherapeutics is the topic of today's discussion; and part 3 will be about targeted therapies.
CancerPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GenesisCare extends U.S. brachytherapy service with 27 Elekta Flexitron treatment devices

ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that GenesisCare, a leading global provider of integrated cancer care, has ordered 27 Flexitron® brachytherapy afterloader systems, including service agreements. The cancer treatment devices will allow GenesisCare to continue to invest in the latest world-class technology while providing access to high-quality care to their patients throughout their U.S. centers.
Health Servicestargetedonc.com

CTCA In-Home Infusion Program Offers Patient-Centered Oncology Care

Chevon Rariy, MD, discusses how the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic has impacted the adoption of telehealth and the creation of the in-home infusion program, which allows cancer patients to continue their treatment at home while quarantining. Chevon Rariy, MD, medical director of Endocrinology at Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA)...
Pinehurst, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

FirstHealth, Pinehurst Medical Clinic welcome oncology nurse practitioner

PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic recently welcomed a new oncology nurse practitioner, Sarah Pearce, DNP. Pearce joins Pinehurst Medical Clinic’s oncology team and will work closely with medical oncologist Thomas Richard, M.D. Pearce also joins an expanding Cancer Care team at FirstHealth with additional oncologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, oncology nurse navigators and clinical trials professionals.
Erlanger, KYbeckershospitalreview.com

Erlanger names oncology director

Erlanger Oncology — a cancer care partnership between Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System and Nashville-based Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center — has selected Sandeep Rajan, MD, as medical director of oncology and hematology. Dr. Rajan, who is also an associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt, has worked in many non-malignant hematology...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Immuno-oncology Clinical Trails Market | Demand of Requirement for Customized Medication build the Interest for Immuno-Oncology Medicines

The rapid growth of urbanization and the increasing advancement s in healthcare and medical sector are considered the key drivers for the global immune-oncology clinical trials market. The vivid changes in lifestyle and the rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle have resulted in a number of chronic and acute diseases. The rising number of cancer, kidney, and heart diseases are considered major growth drivers for the growth of this market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Stephen Liu, MD, on the Impact the IMpower010 Trial at ASCO 2021

At ASCO 2021, Stephen Liu, MD, discussed his excitement for results of the IMpower010 trial of atezolizumab in patients with early-stage resected non–small cell lung cancer. CancerNetwork® sat down with Stephen Liu, MD, of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to talk about the results of the phase 3 IMpower010 trial (NCT02486718) of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) versus best supportive care for the treatment of patients with stage IB to IIIA surgically resected non–small cell lung cancer.
Cancercancerhealth.com

ASCO: Technology, Socioeconomic Factors Can Influence Colorectal Cancer Outcomes

The American Society of Clinical Oncology held their annual meeting from June 4-8, 2021, where over 400 abstracts related to colorectal cancer (CRC) were presented. We at the Colon Cancer Foundation highlight some notable ones related to technological advancements, socioeconomic factors, and clinical care below. Technological Advancements:. Using AI to...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Colleton Medical Center updates birthing rooms

Colleton Medical Center has updated its labor and birthing suits. “The suites were updated top to bottom. Compared to the previous rooms, the new ones were renovated to capture a more at-home feel,” said Tara Stewart, associate vice president of Public Relations and Communications for the HCA South Atlantic Division, which includes Colleton Medical Center. “We also added soft lighting for a more relaxing atmosphere for pre delivery and after as well as during breastfeeding and bonding time between mom and baby,” she said.
Kingfisher County, OKKingfisher Times and Free Press

Old medical clinic to become new HD home

Kingfisher County Commissioners approved a purchase contract for a new home for the Kingfisher County Health Department at their weekly meeting Monday. The $250,000 purchase price for a location at 421 W. Bowman Ave., which is subject to inspection and surveys, will be paid entirely from health department budget savings reserved ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy