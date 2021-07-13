ASCO, COA Release Updated Standards for Oncology Medical Home
The new standards come as community oncology practices await word on the future of the oncology care model, which will expire in 2022. The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) today released updated standards for the Oncology Medical Home (OMH), putting renewed emphasis on the importance of palliative care and ASCO’s Quality Oncology Practice Initiative, which seek promote safety and best practices in the administration of chemotherapy.www.ajmc.com
