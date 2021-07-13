Cancel
Looking for a Pre-Owned Luxury Watch? Here's How to Save $2,000 on One

By Will Porter
Gear Patrol
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox. If we love anything at Gear Patrol, it is a nice watch. What we love even more is getting a great deal on that watch. It isn't often that you can find a luxury watch for a huge discount, but right now you can get exactly that at eBay thanks to its WatchBox sale — you just need the code PICKWATCHBOX to get up to $2,000 off a big selection of pre-owned watches.

