Report: Canucks have made offers to UFAs Alex Edler and Travis Hamonic
The Vancouver Canucks have made offers to free agent defencemen Alex Edler and Travis Hamonic, according to Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali – The Team on CHEKTV. “It looks like the sense is that talks are ramping up this week,” said Dhaliwal. “There’s a general feeling out there that the Canucks are now starting to move on Edler and Hamonic, they really want these guys back. I’ve been told that offers have been made to both.”canucksarmy.com
Comments / 0