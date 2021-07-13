Report: Canucks have made offers to UFAs Alex Edler and Travis Hamonic

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alex Edler will test the open market in free agency, says his agent Mark Stowe, who broke the news on Donnie and Dhali – The Team this morning. “Alex has decided to pursue free agency in lieu of re-signing with the Canucks and he will test the market pretty soon,” said Stowe. “There wasn’t an issue in the negotiations, it was just the right time for Alex to try free agency… It was more just the chance to do so, and perhaps for one of the last times in his career since he’s older now.”