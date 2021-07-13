Funeral services for Patricia Mleynek, 93, of Farmington, Minnesota, will be Thursday, July 15th at 11:30 am at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora. Burial will be in the Brethren Cemetery in Panora. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Survivors include: Husband, Dean. Children, Kenneth Mosier, David Mosier, Deborah Mosier and Colleen Arndt. 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.