Farmington, MN

Patricia Mleynek, 93, of Farmington, Minnesota

By Larry Brandt
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for Patricia Mleynek, 93, of Farmington, Minnesota, will be Thursday, July 15th at 11:30 am at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora. Burial will be in the Brethren Cemetery in Panora. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Survivors include: Husband, Dean. Children, Kenneth Mosier, David Mosier, Deborah Mosier and Colleen Arndt. 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

