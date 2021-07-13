Why Rick And Morty Fans Have A Serious Problem With Season 5 Episode 4

With a cold open that finds Rick and Morty attempting to steal the U.S. Constitution ending with them accidentally activating a "sleeper agent" robot assassin inside of the Statue of Liberty, that means two things. First, that this episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Adult Swim animated series will be going in some twisted directions if this is what they're showing up upfront. Second, is there any way that the President isn't going to be a major factor in all of this? Because he hasn't exactly been the "ball of sunshine" so far this season that we were expecting him to be. And considering the amount of damage Rick and Morty just pulled off in less than two minutes? We're not sure "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular" will do much to change that.