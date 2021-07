A quick internet search will yield hundreds of recommendations on how to become a millionaire next week. There will always be people peddling questionable methods to reach millionaire status in no time, with very little — if any — work to get there. The reality, however, is that most people who follow the trending fads often do more to lose themselves money than anything else. There are tried and true ways to become a millionaire, and if you happen to get lucky by winning the lottery, then that'll be nothing more than a fortunate bonus.