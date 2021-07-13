Cancel
Electronics

This Is The Best Logitech G733 Gaming Headset Deal Of All Time

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon just dropped the price of the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset, as it’s now on sale for $118, which is the best price this headset has ever been. Worth noting is that this price is only good for the White color. Whereas the other color options are still priced at $130 or above. If you don’t mind the slightly higher price tag though, you can grab the headset in Blue for $130, or in Lilac for $140.

