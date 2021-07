For the first time in a long time, Gloucester Township Council has tabled an ordinance during a council meeting. First introduced on May 10, the ordinance was presented for its second reading and public hearing on July 12, then put on hold. It was created to amend and update a land-development measure by including guidelines for creating plug in electric vehicle charging stations. The ordinance set the specifications that charging stations would have to meet, and allowed for them to be built on both residential and existing nonresidential properties without having to first go through the planning board.