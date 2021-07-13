Can Lovecraft Country‘s Many Emmy Nominations Save It From Being Canceled? (Plus Other Important Emmy Questions)

The nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards have been officially released, highlighting some of the TV shows that kept us going through one of the longest years ever. Most of the nominations were no surprise to anyone who’s been glued to the screen — 2021 really did deliver when it came to the small screen offerings — but the repercussions of this year’s list of nominees, good or bad, will reverberate for future cycles of TV to come. That being said, we’ve got a few important questions about the 2021 Emmy nominations that need answering.